Afghanistan: Iran Islamic Revolution turning point in history

Abdullah made the remarks in a ceremony held to commemorate the 41th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

He expressed hope for de-escalation of tensions in the region.

He congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, saying tensions affect Afghanistan situation.

Afghan official appreciated Iran’s cooperation in resistance era.

Abdullah underlined developing economic and political relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He went on to say that the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has tried to reinforce brotherly ties with all regional states.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish