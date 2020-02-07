Health Minister: No foreign passenger affected by coronavirus

He wrote in his Twitter account that some suspected foreign passengers were placed in isolation.

Today after several tests it was revealed that fortunately there is no infection to coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Zarif in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a range of issues, including the latest situation of the viral spread in China.

Zarif praised the Chinese government for its responsibility and appreciated its efforts to control the crisis and prevent transmission of the disease and expressed opposition to politicize the issue.

He was also thankful of Chinese government for helping return Iranian students from Wuhan.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than Sars and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Based on the latest statistics, coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 630 people and affected over thousands more.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish