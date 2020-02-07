Top comdr hails Iran's air force progress

General Baqeri made the remarks on the occasion of national Air Force Day.

He welcomed achievements made by Iranian Air Force in the fields of management, structure, systems, equipment and technologies.

General Baqeri noted that Iranian armed forces within the framework of the second phase of the Islamic Revolution have put on the agenda the road map of becoming strong based the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with increasing defense and deterrent capacity.

He expressed hope and certainty that the Iranian air forces with valuable and expert experiences will not neglect with regard to the mentioned roadmap.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei every year receives the Islamic Republic Army Air Force commanders, pilots and other personnel.

The event is held every year on the occasion of the historical meeting of the Islamic Republic Army Air Force personnel with Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic the late Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979. The meeting had a significant role in giving new impetus to the Islamic Revolution.

