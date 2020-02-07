Mahan Airlines acts responsibly on flights to China

Khalil Shirqolami told IRNA on Friday that Mahan Airlines played an important role in transporting some of the Iranian compatriots who were planning to return to the country because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He also said that in view of the Chinese tourists' use of the company's transit flights to other countries, Mahan Airlines also responsibly organized the return of these tourists to China.

He said the transfer of donations of the Red Crescent to the Chinese Red Cross and the return of Quarantined Iranian students from Wuhan into the country were other valuable services of the company.

In another part of his remarks, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that fortunately Iranian compatriots living in the southern Chinese provinces are in good health and no case of coronavirus have been reported among them, thanks to the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and the Consulate General, a number of masks were distributed among fellow residents.

