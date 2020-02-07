China to overcome coronavirus dilemmas

In a video posted on the "People" daily News website on Friday, Keshavarzzadeh added that the breakout of the coronavirus in China and the confrontation of the people and the government with the coronavirus at the beginning of the Chinese New Year "has made us feel different during this Spring Festival.

He went on to say that he believes that the Chinese people with a 5000-year history of civilization can overcome this problem and emerge successful.

Referring to the difficulty of combating coronavirus, the Iranian envoy also praised China's responsibility to fight the virus, and said that the Iranian people and government will work unsparingly with the Chinese people and government to overcome this problem.

9455**2050

