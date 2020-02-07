US embarrassed by Iran's armed forces' authoritative role in region

Addressing the armed forces at a ceremony, Raisi said that there was a show of support for the armed forces at the magnificent funeral of General Qasem Soleimani and the attack on the enemy's military bases in Iraq.

"These two were the manifestation of the authority that showed both the public support of the armed forces and the authority of our armed forces," he added.

Raisi said that the Persian Gulf should be safe for the great nation of Iran forever, noting that if the US wants to do something against Iran and if Washington poses threat in the Persian Gulf, aggression and unsafe acts, they will face our armed forces, Army, the IRGC.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish