Three countries cooperate with Iran on curbing possible tsunami in Makran coast

Mahmoud Reza Akbarpour said in an interview with IRNA on Friday that Given the importance of the issue and the development of Makran shores, a project on the tsunami in the region has been defined by UNESCO and has been implemented for about a year in collaboration with four Iranian countries; India, Pakistan and Oman.

Previous studies have shown that the region has the potential for a tsunami, meaning a tsunami may occur in the area on the basis of which UNESCO paid attention to the issue and allocated fund for the project. Iran has several UNESCO tsunami study projects that we examine in the Makran fault and its effect on the Iranian coast of Makran.

