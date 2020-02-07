Iran, Tunisia call for broadening of ties

Iran's embassy in Tunisia announced that Raouf Sheibani submitted a copy of his credentials to President Kais Saied.

It added that Sheibani also held talks with the President of the Republic of Tunisia on Thursday at the Presidential Palace.

Saied wished success in meeting with the new Iranian ambassador and said expressed hope that God will make us succeed in meeting the interests of both countries.

Raouf Sheibani arrived in Tunisia on December 21 and was welcomed by Tunisian officials.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with new Iranian ambassador to Tunisia emphasized the need for further strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector and the wider presence of the Iranian private sector in Tunisia.

