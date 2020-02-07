Iran ready to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said on Thursday evening at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria's Idlib that the situation in this region is grave and efforts should be made to prevent the crisis not going out of control.

While the fight against terrorists must continue, this should be done with the utmost protection for civilians; this is something "we have always" emphasized and in all final documents the Astana process has been emphasized, he said.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations called for the implementation of the Sochi Agreement on Idlib, which was also emphasized at the Astana process meetings.

The envoy stated that we need to make sure that this crisis is resolved politically, while not allowing terrorists to consolidate their position and make Idlib a safe haven to kill more civilians and keep many of them hostage.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish