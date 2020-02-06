Envoy: Iran-India ties based on art

“The friendship between Iran and India is based on art. It is not based on politics or trade,” Chegini was quoted by 'India TV News' as saying.

“Iran was one of the first countries to recognize India after its independence. But that’s entirely notional, since our relations date back to millennia,” he added.

“Art has the potential to take the people of different countries together and fostering greater intercultural understanding,” he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabie said that India is Iran's strategic partner and that India stands by Iran in hard times.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the relations between Iran and India as historic and unbreakable.

Iran-India relations date back to thousands of years ago, two Asian countries that have set sights on developing their relationships further at a time when Iran is looking east rather than west.

Iran has always looked at the vast Asian country as a potential billion-strong market.

Both countries have been keen on expanding their cultural, political and trade ties since they established diplomatic relations on March 15, 1950.

Iran sees India as a great business partner that can provide a breathing room for it under the US coercive economic measures.

