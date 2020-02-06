Iran ranks 5th in world for producing fire resistant steel

US, Japan, India and China are before Iran, Rahmani said at an inauguration ceremony of a factory producing such products in the central western Iranian province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari.

At the ceremony, Rahmani appreciated the efforts made by the skilled Iranian youths who rely on domestic capabilities.

Even in the most difficult economic conditions, achievements can be gained, the minister stressed.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic sanctions, including oil restrictions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

