Iran details rendering aid to its nationals to deal with coronavirus in China

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China which has claimed lives of over 560 people, the Iranian Embassy in Beijing has been following up moment by moment the latest situation of the Iranian nationals in Wuhan, central Chinese city, and other cities in that country, the embassy said in a statement a copy of which sent to IRNA office in Beijing on Thursday.

Reportedly, the outbreak of the coronavirus is believed to have begun from Wuhan.

On February 5, a Mahan Airlines flight carrying a number of Iranians from the quarantined city of Wuhan left for Tehran to let the nationals be kept in quarantine in their homeland, then to join their families, the statement said.

Also, headquarters to coordinate anti-coronavirus measures and a cyber group to give information to the users have been set up in line with Embassy's aid efforts for the Iranian nationals.

In addition, a direct phone line has been installed for continuous contact between the Iranian Embassy and the nationals in Wuhan.

The Embassy has also been trying to provide food and health services for the Iranian university students residing in Wuhan to let them not go out and not be disposed in crowd.

At the end of the statement, the Iranian Embassy said it has made all its efforts to follow up issues related to the Iranian nationals across China.

