Eurasia, good venue for Iran's presence in regional markets

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks at a trade meeting held in northern Iranian province of Mazandaran on Wednesday evening.

After joining EAEU free trade zone agreement, Iran can make use of trade exchange with the neighboring countries and the regional states, Vaezi said.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are members of EAEU, while only the first one enjoys land border with Iran.

Talking of agricultural and tourism capacities of Mazandaran, Vaezi said the northern province can broaden cooperation with EAEU states as it is neighbor to those countries.

Elsewhere, he referred to the knowledge-based companies, saying they can play key role in export of commodities.

Iran has focused on development of foreign relations based on economic issues, said the official stressing that economic ties with neighbors is of priority.

Touching upon the enemies' measures against the country, Vaezi said the nation's resistance has made them disappointed.

He further underlined the importance of being united in order to pass through the difficulties.

Vaezi arrived in Mazandaran on Wednesday to inaugurate several agricultural and development projects on the occasion of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies to mark the victory anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish