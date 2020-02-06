Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 6

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ foolish, evil

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as an “act of stupidity.”

- China to continue buying oil from Iran: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua reiterated his country’s support for Iran against US sanctions and said the East Asian nation is the only country that buys oil from Iran.

- Iran to keep supporting Palestinian govt. with Al-Quds as capital: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in talks with Palestinian leaders said Tehran will continue to support the formation of a Palestinian government with Al-Quds as its capital.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Deal of the Century will die prior to Trump’s death

- Iran has always been ready for talks with Saudis: Kharrazi

Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said on Wednesday that Iran has always been ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, noting Riyadh must change its aggressive policies.

- Animations on life of martyr Soleimani in production

Over 90 animators in 25 teams from 15 provinces have gathered in Tehran to produce animations on the life story of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Leader invites all to the polls

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on all those who like the country and its security to take part in the upcoming parliamentary election that is due on Feb. 21, stressing that people’s participation and their informed selections will help address domestic and foreign affair issues.

- FTZ exports reach $1.1 billion

Iranian free trade zones exported $1.1 billion worth of commodities during the last fiscal year (March 2018-March 2019).

- Tehran stocks surge 1.3%

Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse closed trading week in positive territory on Wednesday, riding on the power of fresh liquidity and increasing number of new investors who compete to make gains from the highly lucrative stock market.

