Disgraceful 'Deal of Century' not to last, EC chief says

Addressing a meeting of Expediency Council late on Wednesday, he added that supporting the oppressed people across the world is one of the priorities of the Islamic Revolution.

The issue of Palestine and keeping it alive is one of the outstanding points of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said, noting that the Americans floated the 'Deal of Century' to save the faked regime from the huge invasion of the resistance movement.

They are seeking to protect the hollow structure, he reiterated, saying that all did all their best to break up resistance movement but they failed and today they raise disgraceful plan.

He also called for massive turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish