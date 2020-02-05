Feb 5, 2020, 7:06 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83662712
0 Persons

Tags

Lebanese Min. Tehran-Beirut's historic relationship to further bolstered

Lebanese Min. Tehran-Beirut's historic relationship to further bolstered

Beirut, Feb 5, IRNA- Lebanese Culture Minister Abbas Morteza said on Wednesday that there is a historic relationship between the governments of Iran and Lebanon which will be pursued and strengthened faster than ever.

"I am in contact with Abbas Khamayar, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Cultural Attaché in Lebanon, and the two sides will further strengthen the role of this relationship in the interests of Iran and Lebanon," he told IRNA in Beirut.

Abbas Morteza, referring to the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution stated that we are on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and I congratulate the Iranian people on this occasion.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 2 =