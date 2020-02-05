Turkish journalist calls for countries’ skies to be closed to Israeli planes

Speaking to IRNA in Ankara, Yilmaz emphasized that anyone who is not aware of the past and history would not be able to understand current events, noting that without understanding today, building tomorrow will not be possible.

Referring to the so-called plan of the Deal of the Century, Yilmaz stated that the plan is to completely make the Palestinian issue forgotten and that the Zionist lobby in the US government is stepping forward to implement the promised plan every day.

The prominent Turkish journalist, insisting that the issue of the Islamic world is not American power or the Zionist regime, but the Islamic world’s frustration, highlighted that 57 Muslim states even on the issues of Palestine, Al-Aqsa mosque cannot come together and show a strong resolve.

