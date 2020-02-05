Iran, Nakhchivan discuss scientific, academic ties

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on capacities of the Iranian and scientific centers and those of Nakhchivan /university.

Head of Nakhchivan University elaborated on the objectives, plans and international relations of the university especially with Iran.

Establishing cooperation in teaching language, holding joint conference, exchanging professor and students were among other topics discussed by both sides.

Meanwhile, Hosseini underlined boosting scientific and research capacities.

He also expressed Iran readiness for promoting cooperation with Nakhchivan University.

