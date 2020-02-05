China capable enough to fight Coronavirus

Chang Hua this afternoon at a news conference at the country's embassy in Tehran referred to the spread of the Coronavirus and the media's attention to this issue and stated that Iranian media had a scientific and impartial view on this issue and expressed the hope they continue to deal with it in a scientific, calm, fair and impartial manner. “As I told the WHO president, fear of the virus is even more dangerous than the virus”.

He also said that to combat the outbreak, the Chinese government is launching a nationwide campaign to seek prevention and fight against the virus with the latest tools. The president is in command of the fight against the virus and his emphasis is on people's health.

Chang Hua added that In China, the Virus Control and Prevention Management Team is set up under the prime minister. China is confident and capable of dealing with this issue while being supported by the international community.

The Chinese ambassador to Tehran, referring to the Iranian foreign minister's support for the Chinese government and nation after the outbreak, said Zarif was the first foreign minister to back the Chinese government and nation. On January 22, he supported the Chinese government and nation in the Chinese language. Yesterday, Zarif wrote two Chinese tweets, criticizing the US’ exploitation of the matter on Twitter.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish