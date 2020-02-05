Vaezi: Europe avoids to employ trigger mechanism

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was on a visit to Tehran on Monday and met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and the President Hassan Rouhani.

Noting that the EU official’s visit was at his own request, Vaezi went on to say that he has been appointed recently, with regard to the circumstances that had come up and the positions we had taken - especially the fifth step, which was a very important decision - the Europeans for whatever reason, were interested in responding which Iran took strong and resolute stances.

Chief of Staff of the president stated that the first thing EU envoy said was that they accepted that Europeans could not abide by and fulfill their commitments when the US left the JCPOA.

The second issue the European official raised was that Europe would definitely want to have good relations with Iran in all respects, saying that we, for our part, are trying in the European Union to stay in the JCPOA and that there is no agreement better than that and asked Iranian side to cooperate.

Europe is doing its best, Europe's economic opportunities are limited by the pressure coming from the United States, Vaezi said of Europe's efforts to preserve the JCPOA and noted that today, as we take these 5 steps and scaled back all of our commitments in a way that is within the framework of the JCPOA, we do not owe virtually to EU now and are looking to continue our original course.

