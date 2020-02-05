Spox: Zarif uses 'Holy Quds' not 'Eastern Quds' in his talks with Mahmoud Abbas

Mousavi made the remarks in a Twitter message reacting to media hype on Zarif phone conversation with President of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier, in a phone conversation with Mahmoud Abbas, Zarif denounced the disgraceful plan of 'Deal of the Century'.

Zarif also reaffirmed Iran’s position on rejecting the “deal of the century” announced by the American administration, its support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, and the embodiment of establishing an independent state.

Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, briefed Zarif on his country’s position rejecting this American deal, and the Palestinian political moves in the coming stage, in order to obtain an international consensus to bring it down, and also informed him of the efforts made to achieve national unity.

He indicated that a delegation will be sent to Gaza to hold a meeting with the Palestinian factions in this regard.

Zarif also praised the efforts of the Palestinian President and his keenness to achieve Palestinian national unity, stressing Tehran’s support for these efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

