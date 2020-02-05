Zarif calls for Palestinians resistance vs. Deal of Century

Zarif made the remarks in a phone conversation with leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Wednesday.

During his telephone conversation, Zarif firmly condemned the Trump's imposed and treacherous 'Deal of Century'.

He backed Palestinian people and leaders with regard to opposing the unilateral plan and highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity among Palestinian groups against big conspiracy of century.

Elaborating on Iran's support of Palestinians' rightful and legitimate fights against Zionist occupiers, he reminded the importance of Muslims' movement against US-Zionist sinister plans.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish