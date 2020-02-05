Vision Plan for 2nd phase of Revolution important document: Majlis speaker

Larijani said that the document is important for many reasons. First, it was issues at the age of 40 of the Revolution, which the age of experience and wise decisions in a person's life.

Second, it has been issued by a person who has been central to the Islamic Revolution both before and after it.

Third, it has the most comprehensive approach. And fourth, it takes into consideration all the issues of the country.

He said that the document is really well-wishing and makes things very easy for the rulers and the people. It addresses the governing system and youths.

He added that the youth are experienced enough both in social issues and national sovereignty.

Larijani said that the Supreme Leader says everyone should stay away from fear and disappointment. No movements will take form in despair.

In February 2019, on the Occasion of the Fortieth Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei published a Vision Plan for the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution.

