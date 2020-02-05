Rouhani: US not able to attract its European allies to its anti-Iran path

Speaking in Wednesday cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that over the last two years, the US spared no efforts against Iranian nation but they were not successful.

US' failure was due to Iranian people's unity and resistance.

He noted that fact that US was not able to attract its EU allies in campaign against Iran.

The White House wanted to make Europe stand by the US to give up Iran nuclear deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to Iranian nation's vigilance and resistance as root cause of US failure.

Rouhani reiterated the fact that people's presence in the arena is regarded as a social asset.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message undermined E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump's new tariff.

"E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"It won't work my friends," he added.

"You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully? If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead."

"But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground. YOU DON'T HAVE IT," he reiterated.

