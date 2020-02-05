Jahangiri felicitates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

Eshaq Jahangiri on Wednesday congratulated the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on the national day and anniversary of the independence of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka.

In the message of Iran's first vice president to Mahinda Rajapaksa the Prime Minister of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, Jahangiri expressed the hope that with greater efforts by the two countries' authorities we would witness strengthening of friendly cooperation at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani too, yesterday in a message expressed congratulations on Sri Lankan Independence Day.

In his message to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Rouhani expressed the hope for developing cooperation between the two countries in line with mutual interests.

He also wished health and success for Sri Lankan president and dignity for the people of Sri Lanka.

Independence Day, also known as National Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on 4 February to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948.

It is celebrated all over the country through a flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades and performances.

