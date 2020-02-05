Kharrazi advises diverse approach to advance diplomacy with world powers

Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in an interview with Sarkis Naoum and Nasser Qandil, two renowned Arab journalists.

Kharrazi said that because that policy does not work, asymmetrical methods should be practiced to advance diplomacy helpful to solve the problems of the region, both in political and military scenes, highlighting the strategy of the Resistance.

Referring to Iran's response to target US Ain al-Assad Air Base in Iraq after the US terrorist attack against Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran General Qassem Soleimani motorcade to assassinate him with his eight companions at Baghdad airport, Kharrazi said that it was an unprecedented power showoff, because no country has been courageous enough to attack the US air bases in response to the terror attacks already carried out by the US.

He added that the recent developments show the difference between Iran and the reactionary governments of the region. Iran is relying on its people and does not compromise against any power whereas these countries have become dairy cattle for the US.

He said that the high spirit is the manifestation of the Islamic Revolution that is on the eve of its 41st birthday.

Kharrazi said that the US and the Zionist regime see Iran as a threat to themselves so they use their friends in the region to plot against Iran.

Referring to the attempts to topple Syrian Government with the help of Daesh, the US-made terrorist group, he said that Lebanon Government would have been fighting with Daesh inside the Lebanese borders if Hezbollah had not helped Syria.

He added that the long-term goal of Iran to make the US forces exit the region, which depends on the resolve of the people in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria. It was seen that the Iraqi Parliament has passed legislation to that effect.

The veteran diplomat said that Iran believes that the regional security should be provided by the regional countries and that Iran has always been ready to talk with Saudi Arabia, but the rulers of this country do not make their own decisions; US interests are top on their agenda.

The US tries to trouble the waters to guard its interests, so they do not let the Saudis to make independent decisions, he said, adding that the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Government should change their policies, especially about fighting Yemen.

The four-year long war proved that war cannot solve the problem of the Saudis and Emiratis; they need to let the people of Yemen to elect a democratic government based on their own determination.

