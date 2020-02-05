Zarif exchanges views with Hamas leader on Palestine

Zarif firmly slammed the inhumane 'Deal of Century', calling for Consensus among the Palestinian people and leaders to stand up to the conspiracy.

He underlined unity and solidarity among Palestinian political groups, nation and freedom-seeking governments in confronting the conspiracy of century.

Zarif elaborated on Iran's stances in support of Palestinians' rightful and legitimate defense against Israeli occupiers.

He also stressed the popular and governmental movements against US-Zionist cruel project.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh highlighted the Palestinians' negative stance against the hostile Deal of Century.

He also underscored Resistance groups' determination to fight Israeli occupation.

He lauded efforts made by Iran to stand by the oppressed Palestinians concerning resistance to occupation.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish