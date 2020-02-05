Kerman province willing to expand economic ties with Armenia

Mohammad Javad Fada'i made the remarks in a meeting with the Armenian ambassador to Iran.

The governor-general said that Kerman province is the largest province of Iran, with 11% of the country's territory and larger than most European countries.

He pointed out that Kerman province has good capacities in different economic sectors and many projects are being implemented.

He said that many mines are being exploited in the coal sector, "Coal mining with new and modern technology and technology is one of the issues we are working on and we welcome investors in this field," he said.

"Tropical and cold agricultural products are produced in Kerman province and we have about 6.5 million tons of agricultural and horticultural products annually and we are in the first place in producing pistachio and date.

"The export markets of these products are Russia and the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf," Fada'i said, adding that the south of Kerman is the agricultural hub of the country.

**** Armenian Ambassador: Joint cooperation is possible despite US sanctions

The Armenian ambassador to Iran said that given the current situation in Iran, such as sanctions and banking problems, it is difficult to persuade investors to invest in Iran, but it is possible to cooperate and work together during the sanctions."

"There is a lot of cooperation between the two countries, which should be identified based on the priorities of the two countries," Artashes Toumanian told the Kerman governor general on Wednesday.

"Iran has good economic resources, we are two neighboring countries and we have a land border, but we did not make good use of the two countries' capabilities and the level of cooperation between Iran and Armenia could be much higher than it currently is," he said.

The Armenian ambassador to Iran emphasized that neighborhood between Iran and Armenia and Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Union are the prominent capacities of Armenia which can enhance economic relations and interaction between Tehran and Yerevan.

The Armenian ambassador to Iran stated that in the field of tourism we can also cooperate and we are ready to visit Kerman province economic activists.

