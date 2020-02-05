Supreme Leader receives people from all walks of life

Tehran, Feb 5, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of people from all walks of life on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution victory.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country. The pictures and details of the event will be published soon.