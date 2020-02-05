Iran-Algerian foreign ministers call for decisive stance against 'Deal of Century'

Zarif and his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum discussed the latest developments in the Muslim World.

They called the 'Deal of Century' as cruel and emphasized the need to take a firm stance and solidarity among the Muslim states against the conspiracy and to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

On February 5, Zarif denounced the disgraceful plan of 'Deal of Century' in a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

Zarif also reaffirmed Iran’s position on rejecting the “deal of the century” declared by the US president Donald Trump, support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, and the necessity of establishing State of Palestine.

Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, briefed Zarif on his country’s position rejecting the US Deal, and the Palestinian political moves in the coming stage, in order to obtain an international consensus to bring it down, and also informed him of the efforts made to achieve national unity.

He indicated that a delegation will be sent to Gaza to hold a meeting with the Palestinian parties in this regard.

Zarif praised the efforts of the Palestinian President and his resolve to achieve Palestinian national unity, stressing Tehran’s support for these efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

Last Tuesday, Trump announced the so-called peace plan between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime, known as the 'Deal of the Century'.

