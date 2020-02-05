Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to UN: Borrell

The European Union will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the 2015 Iran nuclear accord in order to avoid having to go to the UN Security Council or triggering new sanctions, the EU’s top diplomat said in Tehran.

- Minister: 10-month FDI in Iran up 50%

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Iran increased by 50 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019- January 20, 2020) compared to the same period last year, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand announced.

- Grossi: Iran’s cooperation with IAEA uninterrupted

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA has not been interrupted following its decision to scale down its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Erdogan vows to block liberation of Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday Ankara will not allow the Syrian government to advance in Idlib where foreign- backed terrorists cling to their last bastion in the Arab country.

- Syria’s Idlib seriously straining Russia-Turkey accords

A senior Russian lawmaker says Moscow is very alarmed by the situation in Syria’s Idlib province and that it is putting serious strain on agreements between Russia and Turkey.

- Iranian female cyclist wins bronze in Asia

Iranian female cyclist Faranak Parto Azar on Tuesday received a bronze medal in cross country category of the 26th Asian Mountain Bike Continental Championships and 12th Asian Junior Mountain Bike Continental underway in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Action film “Day Zero” brings Jundallah founder Rigi back to life

Saeid Malekan, producer and makeup artist, has brought Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, back to life in his directorial debut “Day Zero”.

- Iranian women 3x3 basketball want a place at Tokyo 2020: official

Head of Iran basketball federation Ramin Tabatabaei says that the women team will participate in the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament (UOQT).

- Zarif lauds China’s successful measures to contain coronavirus epidemic

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lauded China’s “successful measures” to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Housing PMI Improves 8.5%

Iran Chamber of Cooperatives has measured the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the country’s real-estate and construction sectors, known by the Farsi acronym Shamekh, for the 10th month of the current Iranian year (ended Jan. 20).

- CBI chief downplays Swiss payment mechanism

The Central Bank of Iran has made available $4 billion in foreign currency to importers of medicine and medical equipment in the last ten months.

- TCCIM conference to focus on economic ties with India

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture plans to hold a conference entitled "Reviewing Ways to Promote Iran- India Business-Economic Relations" on Feb. 17.

