Zarif informed about cause of plane incident on Jan 10: Spox

Following some unsubstantiated claims and, in some cases, quotes from knowledgeable authorities or informed sources! in the Foreign Ministry about foreign minister's information on the main cause of the crash of Ukrainian aircraft from the first hours, he rejected the claim as unfounded, saying that the cause of crash was said to be technical failure until 12:30 on Friday (Jan 10) and Zarif got to know the main reason at 14:00 hours on that day, that's to say missiles hit the aircraft.

Describing any quote from informed sources in Foreign Ministry as unreliable, he said that the ministry's news will be released through official channels in a transparent manner.

