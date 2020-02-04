Envoy urges development of cooperation between Kazakhstan, Iran

Touring several industrial units in Qazvin late on Tuesday, he said that the visit took place at the invitation of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways of promoting mutual cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

All the proposals made by the Iranian side are all practicable, one of which is creating a hub. Port Aktau which is also considered a free economic zone has also been proposed for exchanging goods, he said.

Officials of Port Aktau will travel to Qazvin in near future, he said, noting that Kazakhstan Embassy is optimistic that both sides will achieve good and workable results during the trip.

Orazbay further noted that Kazakhstan is a very good place for investment, as 70 percent of foreign capitals flowing to the five Central Asian countries enter the country.

Today, Iran can export fresh and dried fruits, cement and certain industrial machinery and import chemical materials, metals as well as some other items in exchange, he said.

