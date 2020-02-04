Envoy: Biggest Danish pharmaceutical firm to start operation in Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Fars Governor Enayatollah Rahimi, Annan said despite the fact that economic sanctions damage parts of Iran-Denmark economic mechanism, but bilateral cooperation still continues between the two sides.

He noted that Denmark and the EU will not support US' unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Danish diplomat referred to high volume of trade relations between Iran and Denmark before sanctions and underlined that Denmark has decided to promote its relations with Iran.

He added that Danish pharmaceutical company will produce Injectable Insulin which will be distributed in Iran.

It will also be exported to neighboring states in the next phases.

He went on to say that Denmark will cooperate with Shiraz in launching Diabetes bus.

Diabetes bus will create the opportunity for those who suffer from this disease to check their body.

Commenting on High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell trip to Iran, Annan said EU is after deescalating tensions in the Middle East since no country will benefit from increasing tensions.

He noted that Shiraz and Fars have many capacities in the economic field.

Denmark is willing to develop interaction with Fars Province in tourism, agriculture, food and petrochemical fields, he said.

He reiterated that Denmark is ready to cooperate with Fars in academic, economic, investment, preventing diseases, wind turbines and renewable energies.

