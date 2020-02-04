Feb 4, 2020, 7:17 PM
Fars province ready to expand ties with Denmark

Shiraz, Feb 4, IRNA- Fars Governor-General Enayatollah Rahimi said on Tuesday that the province is ready to develop cultural, economic and tourism relations with Denmark as "We believe that the language of threats and sanctions has no impact on the Iranian nation and Tehran expects the European Union to remain committed to its international obligations."

In a meeting with Danish Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan on Tuesday, Enayatollah Rahimi said that foreign policy of Iran had been based on friendship and peace with all nations since the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Friendship and peace is always stable among nations even if governments are not on the path to this friendship, as the life of governments in power is shorter than nations.

Rahimi called cultural relations the most influential type of relations, adding that Iran-Denmark relations have a long history, although we believe that the recognition of two nations should be enhanced by strengthening cultural ties.

Rahimi noted that the Iranian nation's assessment of its relationship with Denmark was positive and made the remark that it could have an effective role in strengthening Iran-EU relations.

