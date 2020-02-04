Envoy: Fight against terrorism a key to General Soleimani's popularity

Qashqavi made the remarks in a meeting with professors and students of Madrid foundation of strategic and international studies.

He also elaborated on the latest developments with regard to Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He underlined the importance of taking independent policies by the European Union against US' over-ambitions.

Qashqavi referred to US' officials' attempt to create rift among Iranians, massive turnout in General Soleimani funeral procession indicated defeat of Trump's plans against Iran.

Iranian diplomat also replied to the questions posed by the audience on regional developments.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

