Ship crews entering Hormozgan ports to undergo Coronavirus test

Allahmorad Afifipur said that a fully equipped team from the University of Medical Sciences and the staff of ports in the province has been stationed on the ports to carry out Coronavirus test on crews with any nationality.

He also said that the organization has published instructional leaflets on preventing Coronavirus breakout and trained the ship crews and the staff of ports to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus.

The official also mentioned various conferences held in the province on prevention of Coronavirus and implementing the International Health Rules in accordance with the instructions issued by Iran’s Health Ministry.

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far affected lives of millions of Chinese and claimed hundreds of victims.

Meanwhile, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Sunday that no cases of the deadly virus have been detected in Iran.

