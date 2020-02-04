Iran, Russia review latest developments on JCPOA

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on important issues such as bilateral, regional and international cooperation, especially in the field of nuclear and peaceful nuclear cooperation.

The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized that Moscow understands the five steps taken by Iran to reduce its obligations in the JCPOA and believes that the actions of other members should be in line with Iran's benefiting from its rights and interests and facilitate the return of their obligations.

While praising Russia's logical stance, the Iranian ambassador also called for continued and regular consultations between the two sides.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish