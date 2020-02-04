Zarif calls for saving diplomacy from isolation

Mohammad Javad Zarif today in the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian Diplomatic Science Association stated that since the start of relations between nations and ethnicities, these communications, using a technique called diplomacy, have created a discipline for communicating and reducing costs and institutionalizing achievements between nations and groups.

He said that any tool that was used to advance the goals ultimately failed to institutionalize the outcome without dialogue and some form of negotiations and diplomacy.

Diplomacy is a tool for all efforts and a tool for reducing costs. In today's world, given the fact that the instrument of power has diversified and is conceptually the world is in transition, the instrument cannot be merely a material one, Zarif said.

The diplomat said that once military tool and war was the only tool of power, the governments also had a monopoly on military tools, Zarif said adding that even the government's definition of the ability to use organized violence has been stated as one of the government's requirements.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish