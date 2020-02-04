Iran, Russia call for continued defense cooperation

At the meeting which was held at the Russian Defense Ministry, Kazem Jalali and Alexander Fumin discussed avenues to broaden cooperation between the two countries in defense and military, as well as developments in the region, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The two sides also called for the continued consultations, exchange of visits and cooperation between the two countries with the aim of combating terrorism and creating peace and stability in the region.

