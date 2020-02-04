Documentary evidence proves US put pressure over Iran's nuclear capabilities even before Revolution

Ali Zarafshan said when he was in Adelaide during October 21-25 to participate in the 2019 conference of the International Council on Archives, he had searched the key word "Iran" in the website of Australian archive and had found some 1401 documents related to Iran, some of which were related to the nuclear activities of Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Zarafshan said that the documentary evidence proves that the US was trying to limit Iran's nuclear activities even before the Islamic Revolution to prevent the country to find access to such high-tech knowledge.

