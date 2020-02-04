Enemy has taken off option of negotiation from table: Defense Minister

Brigadier-General Hatami said the enemy was proudly talking about their options on the table until recently and talked about military option more vividly. But today, there is no trace of that.

He said the soft response was given by the millions of people that took to the streets to respect their national hero and the hard response was given by the IRGC when they targeted Ain al-Assad Air Base in Iraq.

Today, there is no need to say what Iran will do if they make a small mistake. They are fully aware of that.

Terrorist attack to assassinate General Soleimani was done by the US and they declared that, he said.

Lieutenant-General Soleimani had fought and uprooted the US-made terror group Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria. Trump ordered terrorist attack against motorcade of the Iranian Commander to assassinate him in Baghdad Airport.

In the terrorist attack, nine other people at Soleimani's motorcade were killed including the Commander of the Iraqi Popular Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

He added that now Iran is the most independent country in the world or among the most independent ones, that’s why the US has a deep animosity with the country.

As Iran is located in the connection point of the west, east, north, and south, it was attacked in WWI and WWII though it had announced neutrality, Hatami said.

He quoted reports from the media talking about the fact that the UK brought death to nine million Iranians during WWI.

Now that the enemy talks about "maximum pressure", it is because they do not want Iran to become more powerful, but there is no way except becoming more powerful. Iran has made major progress in nuclear energy, oil, and car manufacturing, he said.

The main power of the country is derived from the people, and that's why they try to stop medicine and food from entering the country, he said.

