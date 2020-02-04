Iran to experience economic growth despite US sanctions: Speaker

The Iranians will overcome US sanctions and cruelty in case to be united and mainly focus on internal resources, he said.

The speaker added: “Decreasing unemployment and increasing economic growth requires investment opportunities, but the pressure exerted by the US sanctions has lowered the speed of [foreign] investment in the country.”

“After the [US] sanctions, the country’s needs were met by domestic production where as they were previously met by imports; In this regard, domestic and knowledge-based companies are involved so that the economic condition will improve next year,” Larijani said.

Larijani was speaking in an economic event initiated by the government to boost domestic investment opportunities and production.

