Jahangiri says US claim of not sanctioning medicine a lie

Jahangiri said in a speech on Tuesday that the US imposed the harshest sanctions in total disregard of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which lifted sanctions on Iran in 2015.

Elaborating on the unlawful sanctions the US imposed on Iran, Jahangiri said, “No matter the sanctions are imposed by the United States, European Union or Security Council, the US is exerting pressure on other states to follow the US lead."

He said that since Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran’s oil section has been under sanctions but “we never felt there was an obstacle for producing and selling of our oil; Americans didn’t buy, neither did some Europeans, but dozens and hundreds of other customers came and purchased oil from Iran.”

“Until the new phase of sanctions, the issue was not on the agenda by the other governments; however, there were structures established in some countries. For example in the case of Iraq they said Iraq’s oil money to go to a UN account and the UN was allowed to provide food for Iraqi people therefrom.”

On the new round of sanctions the US imposed against Iran, Jahangiri said that Washington has established the broadest and most powerful regime throughout the globe to track implementation of sanctions daily and moment by moment.

The first vice-president stressed that the Americans lie when the say there is no limitation on Iran’s import of medicine and food, adding: “We have billions of dollars in different countries like South Korea and Japan and many other countries, but, we can’t move even one dollar of our own money and the Americans don’t let us buy medicine and food.”

To be updated...

