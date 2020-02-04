Bangladesh envoy says Chabahar important in expanding ties with Iran

Gousal Azam Sarker said in a joint meeting with the Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, south eastern Iran, on Monday that Bangladesh is willing to have marine trade with the port, which is an appropriate chance for traders and investors.

Azam Sarkar said that his country is willing to have direct and continuous trade with Chabahar Port.

Saying that the port has created a great relation between Iran and Afghanistan and other countries, he said that he will share his understandings of the port with Bangladeshi investors and traders.

Chabahar is situated on the Makran Coast of Sistan-Baluchestan Province of Iran and is officially designated as a free trade and industrial zone by the government. Declaring the city as the free trade and industrial zone helped promote status of the city for international trade and foreign investment. The overwhelming majority of the city's inhabitants are ethnically Baluch, who speak their native Baluchi language in addition to Persian.

Chabahar is Iran's closest and best access point to the Indian Ocean. For this reason, Chabahar is the focal point of Iranian development of the east of the country through expansion and enhancement of transit routes among countries situated in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

The head of the Ports and Maritime Organizations, Behrouz Aqaee, said that there has been an agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan about Chabahar, but other countries can join the accord, adding that there has been some request from Commonwealth of Independent States members.

