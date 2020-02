Faranak Parto Azar is member of Iran national mountain bike team.

According to Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), "The first mountain bike competitions were held in California (USA) in the early eighties."

"Since then the discipline has grown very fast, in all aspects. The first World Championships to be officially recognized by the UCI dates back to 1990."

"A World Cup was set up the following year."

