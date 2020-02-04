Iran's 'Cradle of Silence' to be screened in California

The Iranian short film is supposed compete with works from all around the world participating in San Diego IndieFest.

IndieFest celebrates and advocates for outstanding independent music, film, art, business and ideas.

"It is family friendly and wildly eclectic with a wide array of amazing visual art, activities, film, comedy, dance, delicious food for our 21+ patrons."

The awards will be granted to participants on February 4.

Cradle of Silence narrates the story of Rasoul who has recently returned from war to deliver a cradle to wife of his martyred friend.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish