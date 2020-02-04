Iran sends plane to China to transfer Iranian students home

Speaking to IRNA, advisor to the Iranian Health Minister Alireza Vahabzadeh said some of the Iranian doctors and members of special emergency operations are also in this flight.

Iranian students will be transferred from Wuhan to Iran on Wednesday, he added.

He noted that 70 Iranian students are now in Wuhan and they will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier on Monday, Head of Iran Communicable Diseases Management Mohammad Mahdi Gouya said that none of the Iranian students in Wuhan, China has been infected by Coronavirus.

Elaborating on the condition of the affected person in Isfahan, he said all tests have been negative and the person has been released from hospital.

Iranian official went on to say that Coronavirus has high communicability but does not cause serious illness.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of Coronavirus is less than Sars and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Based on the latest statistics, Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 426 people and affected over 10,000 others.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish