Zarif slams US misuse of Coronavirus

"In a call with my good friend, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, I expressed appreciation and gratitude for China's successful measures to fight the epidemic," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account in Chinese language.

"China not only prevented the epidemic from deteriorating at home, but also prevented the epidemic from spreading internationally," he added.

"We condemn the United States for taking advantage of its danger," he noted.

Iranian top diplomat reiterated: "China is obviously more responsible and successful than the United States in preventing and controlling H1N1 flu in 2009."

Earlier on Monday, Zarif in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a range of issues, including the latest situation of the viral spread in China.

Zarif praised the Chinese government for its responsibility and appreciated its efforts to control the crisis and prevent transmission of the disease and expressed opposition to politicize the issue.

He was also thankful of Chinese government for helping return Iranian students from Wuhan.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far affected lives of millions of Chinese and claimed hundreds of victims.

Meanwhile, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Sunday that no cases of the deadly virus have been detected in Iran.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish