Iran: Tony Blair's moves for creating tensions shameful

"Tony Blair, the major US complicit to attack Iraq on false fabrication of weapons of mass destruction, is still a staunch proponent of military interventionism," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "He spares no effort to encourage fresh escalation and conflict which would victimize millions of innocent people. Shame."

"Tony Blair Institute raises millions from the Arab States in the Persian Gulf to pay six digit salaries to its top management and to provide consultancy to those Arab countries for buying large scale armaments from major arms producing companies particularly in the US," he noted in a separate message.

Blair served as UK prime minister during 1997-2007. He is known before UK public opinion as war criminal for his role in attacks on Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001, 2003.

